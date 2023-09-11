Pistores, a family-owned River North eatery now has an updated menu featuring a Happy Hour and free cake! Joining Daytime Chicago in our Studio 41 kitchen to discuss the menu and share the secret to cooking the perfect scallop is co-owner and Executive Chef Joel Reno.
Address: 546 N. Wells Street
Facebook & Instagram: @eatpistores
Recipe:
Romesco sauce:
1 large red pepper, about ½ pound, roasted,
peeled, seeds and membranes removed
3 medium tomatoes or 4 Roma tomatoes (about
¾ pound)
2 thick slices (about 2 ounces) baguette or
country-style bread, lightly toasted
2 large garlic cloves, peeled
½ cup toasted almonds, or a combination of
almonds and skinned roasted hazelnuts
1 to 2 teaspoons pure ground chile powder or red
pepper flakes, to taste (pepper flakes are hotter)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 teaspoon sweet paprika or Spanish smoked
paprika (pimenton)
Salt, preferably kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground pepper to taste
2 tablespoon sherry vinegar
¼ to ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, as needed
Directions:
Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until desired texture I prefer very smooth for how I’m doing this dish.
For putting the dish together You will need .
1) fresh high quality scallops
2) a gently warmed Romesco sauce
3) toasted almonds slivered or chopped
4) arugula
5) olive oil
6) sherry vinegar
7) brown butter.
Warm a plate by putting in in a hot oven for 20-30 seconds.
Sear your scallops in a hot pan with brown butter until golden brown on one side.
Flip the scallops and cook for another minute to finish scallops they cook fast.
Transfer to a paper towel to remove any butter.
And your sauce to the plate.
Add your scallops, some toasted almonds, and arugula dressed a touch of olive oil and a free drops of sherry vinegar.
Pile the arugula on top of scallops and serve.
Enjoy this simple but flavorful dish.
