Pistores, a family-owned River North eatery now has an updated menu featuring a Happy Hour and free cake! Joining Daytime Chicago in our Studio 41 kitchen to discuss the menu and share the secret to cooking the perfect scallop is co-owner and Executive Chef Joel Reno.

Address: 546 N. Wells Street

Facebook & Instagram: @eatpistores

eatpistores.com

Recipe:

Romesco sauce:

1 large red pepper, about ½ pound, roasted,

peeled, seeds and membranes removed

3 medium tomatoes or 4 Roma tomatoes (about

¾ pound)

2 thick slices (about 2 ounces) baguette or

country-style bread, lightly toasted

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

½ cup toasted almonds, or a combination of

almonds and skinned roasted hazelnuts

1 to 2 teaspoons pure ground chile powder or red

pepper flakes, to taste (pepper flakes are hotter)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon sweet paprika or Spanish smoked

paprika (pimenton)

Salt, preferably kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

2 tablespoon sherry vinegar

¼ to ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, as needed

Directions:

Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until desired texture I prefer very smooth for how I’m doing this dish.

For putting the dish together You will need .

1) fresh high quality scallops

2) a gently warmed Romesco sauce

3) toasted almonds slivered or chopped

4) arugula

5) olive oil

6) sherry vinegar

7) brown butter.

Warm a plate by putting in in a hot oven for 20-30 seconds.

Sear your scallops in a hot pan with brown butter until golden brown on one side.

Flip the scallops and cook for another minute to finish scallops they cook fast.

Transfer to a paper towel to remove any butter.

And your sauce to the plate.

Add your scallops, some toasted almonds, and arugula dressed a touch of olive oil and a free drops of sherry vinegar.

Pile the arugula on top of scallops and serve.

Enjoy this simple but flavorful dish.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.