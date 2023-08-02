This restaurant in Pilsen is serving up four courses from their wood fired tasting menu. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen, preparing roasted lamb, a twist on chimichurri, and green coconut curry, Dusek Tavern and Dining Room’s Executive Chef, Geoff Thompson.
1227 W 18th St
(312) 526-3851
Instagram @dusekschicago
Roasted lamb saddle with Apricot chimichurri, spring onion panisse and green coconut curry
Mise en place
Spring onion Panisse
Green curry
Apricot chimichurri
Sunflower shoots
Sliced apricots
Candied sunflower seeds
Lamb saddle (can substitute lamb rack)
Spring onion panisse
75g spring onion bottoms sliced
125g spring onion tops sliced
12g salt
950g milk
50g butter
50g oil
240g sifted chickpea flour
Small fryer pot
Sweat onion bottoms in the oil and butter until translucent. Add milk, salt and onion tops and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the tops are deep green. Blend, strain through fine mesh and return to a clean pan. Bring back to a simmer and whisk in chickpea flour 1/3rd at a time making sure to whisk out all the clumps. Turn pan to high heat and mix with wooden spoon for about 2 minutes. Oil a shallow half hotel pan (flat bottom baking dish), place parchment paper in the oiled pan and spray parchment with oil. Pour panisse mixture into the pan, cover with parchment and press down to even it out. Cool in refrigerator until fully set. Cut into 1 inch X 2.5 inch rectangles. In small pot, bring oil to 350 F. Fry panisse until golden brown. Season with salt.
Coconut curry
400g lamb bacon diced (can substitute pork bacon)
140g sliced shallot
75g garlic sliced
200g green curry paste
40g sugar
3c white wine
2qts chicken stock
2.5qts coconut milk
135g blanched, shocked and squeezed basil
75g blanched, shocked and squeezed chives
105g lime juice
37g fish sauce
Render diced bacon in a medium pot on low heat until caramelized. Add shallot and garlic, sweat until translucent. Add green curry paste and toast until aromatic. Add sugar and white wine, reduce until au sec. Add coconut milk and chicken stock, reduce slowly until you have 2 qts left. Strain through fine mesh and blend with the rest of the ingredients until smooth and no speckles are left. Strain again through fine mesh and cool. Heat up in small pot to serve.
Apricot chimichurri
35g parsley chopped
50g chives
60g basil chiffionade
50g fresno brunoise
65g lime juice
100g sherry vin
330g olive oil
380g apricot brunoise
35g fish sauce
TT salt
TT aleppo
Mix all ingredients. Good for 2 days.
Candied sunflower seeds
1# toasted sunflower seeds
1qt H2O
2qt sugar
Bring sugar and water to 235F. Dump sunflower seeds in and stir to coat. Strain sunflowers. Spread sunflowers out on silicone baking mat on full sheet tray. Bake at 300F for 10 minutes. Cool and break up.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.