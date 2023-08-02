This restaurant in Pilsen is serving up four courses from their wood fired tasting menu. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen, preparing roasted lamb, a twist on chimichurri, and green coconut curry, Dusek Tavern and Dining Room’s Executive Chef, Geoff Thompson.

Roasted lamb saddle with Apricot chimichurri, spring onion panisse and green coconut curry

Mise en place

Spring onion Panisse

Green curry

Apricot chimichurri

Sunflower shoots

Sliced apricots

Candied sunflower seeds

Lamb saddle (can substitute lamb rack)

Spring onion panisse

75g spring onion bottoms sliced

125g spring onion tops sliced

12g salt

950g milk

50g butter

50g oil

240g sifted chickpea flour

Small fryer pot

Sweat onion bottoms in the oil and butter until translucent. Add milk, salt and onion tops and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the tops are deep green. Blend, strain through fine mesh and return to a clean pan. Bring back to a simmer and whisk in chickpea flour 1/3rd at a time making sure to whisk out all the clumps. Turn pan to high heat and mix with wooden spoon for about 2 minutes. Oil a shallow half hotel pan (flat bottom baking dish), place parchment paper in the oiled pan and spray parchment with oil. Pour panisse mixture into the pan, cover with parchment and press down to even it out. Cool in refrigerator until fully set. Cut into 1 inch X 2.5 inch rectangles. In small pot, bring oil to 350 F. Fry panisse until golden brown. Season with salt.

Coconut curry

400g lamb bacon diced (can substitute pork bacon)

140g sliced shallot

75g garlic sliced

200g green curry paste

40g sugar

3c white wine

2qts chicken stock

2.5qts coconut milk

135g blanched, shocked and squeezed basil

75g blanched, shocked and squeezed chives

105g lime juice

37g fish sauce

Render diced bacon in a medium pot on low heat until caramelized. Add shallot and garlic, sweat until translucent. Add green curry paste and toast until aromatic. Add sugar and white wine, reduce until au sec. Add coconut milk and chicken stock, reduce slowly until you have 2 qts left. Strain through fine mesh and blend with the rest of the ingredients until smooth and no speckles are left. Strain again through fine mesh and cool. Heat up in small pot to serve.

Apricot chimichurri

35g parsley chopped

50g chives

60g basil chiffionade

50g fresno brunoise

65g lime juice

100g sherry vin

330g olive oil

380g apricot brunoise

35g fish sauce

TT salt

TT aleppo

Mix all ingredients. Good for 2 days.

Candied sunflower seeds

1# toasted sunflower seeds

1qt H2O

2qt sugar

Bring sugar and water to 235F. Dump sunflower seeds in and stir to coat. Strain sunflowers. Spread sunflowers out on silicone baking mat on full sheet tray. Bake at 300F for 10 minutes. Cool and break up.

