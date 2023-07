July is National Picnic Month and the restaurant Lure Fishbar has the ultimate picnic basket to-go to perfect your next summer outing. Here in our Studio41 kitchen to prepare one of the items from that picnic basket – Lure Fishbar executive Chef Neptali Mendoza.

616 N Rush St

(312) 660-6180

Lurefishbar.com

Instagram @lurefishbar

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.