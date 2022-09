Party With A Purpose hosted by Unique Sweets is a one-of-a-kind event for autistic teens, adults, and their friends and family. Joining us now with the details is Founder Liza Pereira and Chief Baker Lisette Anoba.

Saturday, October 8th

3 pm – 7 pm

6656 N. Oliphant

partywithapurpose2022.eventbrite.com

uniquesweetsinc.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.