Fulton Market Kitchen is equal parts restaurant, cocktail bar, and art gallery. Joining us now with a preview of the unique experience they offer is bartender Alex Beraza and artist Cesar Conde.

311 N. Sangamon Street

Facebook @fultonmarketkitchen

Instagram @fultonmarketkitchen

fultonmarketkitchen.com

Loverly – a low ABV summer cocktail with cava and cucumber

In a mixing glass press down on 5 pieces of thinly sliced cucumber with a muddler, releasing the essence but not pulverizing

Add

.25 oz of Chareau Aloe Liqueur

.5 Suzé Apertif

.75 oz Lustau Pedro Ximenez Sherry

1.5 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

Stir over ice

Double strain into a flute and top with Cava

Garnish cucumber ribbon

Something Wicked – our most popular cocktail, prickly pear sangrita and jalapeño infused tequila

1.5 prickly pear sangrita

1.5 jalapeño tequila

.75 lime juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Shaken in a cocktail shaker and Steiner over ice in an old fashioned glass with a Tajín rim

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.