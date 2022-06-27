Fulton Market Kitchen is equal parts restaurant, cocktail bar, and art gallery. Joining us now with a preview of the unique experience they offer is bartender Alex Beraza and artist Cesar Conde.
311 N. Sangamon Street
Facebook @fultonmarketkitchen
Instagram @fultonmarketkitchen
Loverly – a low ABV summer cocktail with cava and cucumber
In a mixing glass press down on 5 pieces of thinly sliced cucumber with a muddler, releasing the essence but not pulverizing
Add
.25 oz of Chareau Aloe Liqueur
.5 Suzé Apertif
.75 oz Lustau Pedro Ximenez Sherry
1.5 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth
Stir over ice
Double strain into a flute and top with Cava
Garnish cucumber ribbon
Something Wicked – our most popular cocktail, prickly pear sangrita and jalapeño infused tequila
1.5 prickly pear sangrita
1.5 jalapeño tequila
.75 lime juice
2 dashes orange bitters
Shaken in a cocktail shaker and Steiner over ice in an old fashioned glass with a Tajín rim
