Who doesn’t love the movie school of rock? Now you can see a Broadway-caliber musical production based on the Jack Black movie at paramount theatre. Joining us now with all the details is Nick Druzbanski and Omi Lichtenstein.
And now one last performance from paramount theatre’s ‘school of rock’. Performing ‘if only you would listen’. See you back here Monday at 10 am.
Now – June 4th
Paramount Theatre
23 E. Galena Blvd
