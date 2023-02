Up next in Paramount Theatre’s Broadway series for 2023 is ‘Into The Woods’, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s reimagining of the Grimm Brothers Fairy Tales. Joining us now with more are actors Devin Desantis and Alex Syiek.

Now – March 19th

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd

Facebook @ParamountAurora

Instagram @ParamountAurora

Twitter @ParamountAurora

paramountaurora.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.