Soothing souls globally, that’s the mission of SOS PJ’s, a local company with pajamas designed by women, for women. Here with more on how the company got its start and its unique packaging – SOS PJ’s founder and owner Dee Dee Martin.

(773) 844-1475

sospjs.com

Instagram @sospjs

Facebook SootheOurSoulsPJs

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.