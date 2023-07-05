There’s an important expo going on this weekend at the United Center. The expo will not only help people learn how to eat healthy but will also help them live better lives. Here with more on how this is being done and more on what’s going on this weekend, the president and CEO of Urban Transformation Network Donald Patterson and student Parish Nash.

(312) 471-9151

UrbanTransformationNetwork.org

Facebook @Urbantransformationnetworks

City-Wide Climate Smart Agriculture Equity Expo

Saturday, July 8 at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison

9 am to 3 pm

