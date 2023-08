Cups is an organization that helps women who are homeless and in dangerous abuse situations and an upcoming drive is looking to raise donations to give these women even more support.



Here with more on Cups, its upcoming drive and how you can help – Cups founder Cynthia Gamboa.

