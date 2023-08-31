True Chicago was created to give young creatives a space for growth and opportunities.

This organization not only supports them as individuals but it also gives these young adults the tools they need to uplist and give back to their communities.

Founder David Johnson and photographer Akilah Townsend joined Daytime Chicago to talk all about True Chicago and its upcoming True Conference.

True Chicago Conference: Sunday, September 10

10am – 6pm at the Chicago History Museum

truechicago.co

Instagram: @truechicago.co @dwjcreates

Facebook: True Chicago

