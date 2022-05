Circus Vazquez is spending the spring in the Chicago area with one of a kind performances. From Clowns to Acrobatics, Roller Skating and Juggling there’s lots to see and enjoy. Joining us now with more are sibling juggling duo Jan and Carolina Vazquez.

Circusvazquez.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.