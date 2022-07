Off The Street Club is Chicago’s oldest boys and girls club, serving thousands of kids in West Garfield Park. This Saturday the club will host it’s annual Firefly Ball, here to tell us all about it is Auxiliary Board President Caitlin Gallaher.

The Peninsula Hotel Chicago

Saturday, July 16

6pm

offthestreetclub.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.