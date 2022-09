Off The Street Club is Chicago’s Oldest Boys and Girls Club, serving thousands of kids in West Garfield Park. Its upcoming ‘Swing For The Kids’ Women’s Golf Classic benefits girls programs. Joining us now with more is Executive Director Arnett Morris and Administrator Patrice Johnson.

Monday, September 12th

Twin Orchard Country Club: 22353 Old McHenry Rd – Long Grove

otscswing.com

