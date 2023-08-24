The mission of Oak Park restaurant Amerikas is “About embracing all the flavors of our very melting pot called America.”

Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with more on the restaurant’s concept and to show you how to make a “Mediterranean Bass” dish – Executive Chef Armando Gonzalez.

Robalo Ingredients

2 lbs. Fish – any type of fish

1/2 lbs. Brussel Sprouts

3 cups of farro grains

For the Salsa:

6 banana peppers

6 garlic cloves

1/2 white onion

1/4 cup of olive oil

Prepping:

Preheat the oven at 350 degrees

In a pot with 6 cups of water add Farro grains until soft or about 30 minutes. After it has been cooked, drain and let it cool.

Cut brussels sprouts in about 1/4 inch

Cut onions in 1/4 inch

Cut banana peppers about 1/2 inch

Sliced fish in 4 pieces

Salsa prep:

In a pan in low heat, add 1/4 cup of olive oil

Add peppers, onions and garlic- saute for about 10 minutes to get golden brown color

Let it cool for a few minutes

Add to blender with a pinch of salt and pepper and 1/4 cup of water – blend and strain

Cooking the fish:

Medium heat pan, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and teaspoon of butter

Add salt and pepper on the fish and cook fish skin first for about four minutes, for a crispy skin

Turn over the fish and put in the oven 350 degrees for 10 minutes

Finishing up the dish:

In a medium heat pan, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, teaspoon of butter, add brussel sprouts and saute for 2 minutes, add farro and sute for 4-6 minutes (add salt and pepper to your liking)

Serve all ingredients mixed ingredients in the middle of a plate. Drizzle salsa around, add the fish on top.

(708) 613-4254

734 Lake St, Oak Park

AmerikasRestaurant.com

Instagram: @AmerikasRestaurant

Facebook: @AmerikasRestaurant

