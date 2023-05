When most people hear the word menopause they think hot flashes, night sweats, just overall being uncomfortable. Well it doesn’t have to be all bad and here with some nutrition and lifestyle changes to help women going through this journey is nutritionist and researcher Andrea Donsky.

Learn more at wearemorphus.com

Instagram @wearemorphus

Facebook @wearemorphus

TikTok: @andreadonsky

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.