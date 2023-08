Market Days is one of Chicago’s largest street festivals in North Halsted featuring more than 40 performers across five stages. Here with more on what to expect, North Halsted Market Days Festival Co-Chair, Dusty Carpenter.

August 12-13

Saturday-Sunday: 11am – 10pm

Halsted St. from Belmont to Addison

marketdayschicago.com

(773) 883-0500

Facebook northalstedmarketdays

Instagram @northalsted

Twitter @northalsted

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.