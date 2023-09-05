Samosas are fried pastries filled with savory ingredients such as potatoes, peas, onions or meats. Today is ‘World Samosa Day’ and Basant Chef and Owner Jeet Singh joined Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to help you celebrate the occasion.
Instagram: @eatatbasant
Facebook: @eatatbasant
Restaurant Address: 1939 W Byron Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Recipe:
Samosa has two main components
· Potato filling
· Pastry sheet
Potato Filling Ingredients:
oil
cumin seed
green peas
red chilly powder
Idaho potatoes (cooked, peeled and roughly smashed)
cumin powder
coriander powder
Dried mango powder
Crushed black pepper
pomegranate seeds (coarse ground )
garam masala
Dried and crushed fenugreek leaves
salt
finely chopped fresh cilantro
Making of potato filling
Heat oil
Add cumin seeds
Cook them to light brown
Add peas and cook for 2-3 minutes
Add all spices and cook for 1 minute, turn the heat low as soon as you add spices
Stir consistently to incorporate all spices
Add potatoes and mix well and cook for another 2 minutes on low heat
Take off the heat and set aside in a bowl to cool down
Dough Sheet Ingredients:
All purpose flour
Salt
Caraway seeds
Water
Mix and knead to a firm consistency
Let dough rest for 15 minutes
Dough Sheet Preparation:
Roll and flatten dough into a sheet roughly 2 mm thick
Cut 5 inch squares and set aside
For final assembly please refer to Basant’s DIY samosa making kit video. Jeet will demonstrate these two steps live on air.
Host will perform two tasks along with Jeet:
Cut pre rolled sheets into 5 inch squares
Final assembly of samosa (fill pastry square with potato filling) and seal samosas for frying
