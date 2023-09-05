Samosas are fried pastries filled with savory ingredients such as potatoes, peas, onions or meats. Today is ‘World Samosa Day’ and Basant Chef and Owner Jeet Singh joined Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 kitchen with a recipe to help you celebrate the occasion.

Recipe:

Samosa has two main components

· Potato filling

· Pastry sheet

Potato Filling Ingredients:

oil

cumin seed

green peas

red chilly powder

Idaho potatoes (cooked, peeled and roughly smashed)

cumin powder

coriander powder

Dried mango powder

Crushed black pepper

pomegranate seeds (coarse ground )

garam masala

Dried and crushed fenugreek leaves

salt

finely chopped fresh cilantro

Making of potato filling

Heat oil

Add cumin seeds

Cook them to light brown

Add peas and cook for 2-3 minutes

Add all spices and cook for 1 minute, turn the heat low as soon as you add spices

Stir consistently to incorporate all spices

Add potatoes and mix well and cook for another 2 minutes on low heat

Take off the heat and set aside in a bowl to cool down

Dough Sheet Ingredients:

All purpose flour

Salt

Caraway seeds

Water

Mix and knead to a firm consistency

Let dough rest for 15 minutes

Dough Sheet Preparation:

Roll and flatten dough into a sheet roughly 2 mm thick

Cut 5 inch squares and set aside

For final assembly please refer to Basant’s DIY samosa making kit video. Jeet will demonstrate these two steps live on air.

Host will perform two tasks along with Jeet:

Cut pre rolled sheets into 5 inch squares

Final assembly of samosa (fill pastry square with potato filling) and seal samosas for frying

