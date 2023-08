The mission of the 1911 Initiative is to provide opportunities to help college-bound kids excel in school and beyond. Here with more on how the 1911 Initiative is doing this – executive director and board member Cortland Campbell.

(773) 828-0468

1911Initiative.org

Facebook 1911 Initiative.org

Instagram 1911 Initiative

