The Summer weather calls for some delicious and refreshing drinks. The Culinary Cutie Tracy Williamson is here to break down the recipes for a few mocktails.
Instagram: @Culinarycutie7
Twitter: @Culinarycutie7
Youtube: Tracy the Culinary Cutie
Strawberry Mocktail
For 1-2 servings
Ingredients:
3 oz of sprite
4-5 strawberries
½ cup of muddle strawberries
1 ½ oz of lemonade
1 tablespoon lime juice
Instructions
Cut up and place strawberries, lime juice in a short drink glass and muddle with a muddler or wooden spoon.
Muddling is to smash and mix drink ingredients. Break down and get the strawberries to release their juices and flavors with a wooden spoon or muddler.
Add ice cubes to the glass, filling about halfway, then top up with sprite and lemonade.
Stir to combine everything.
Garnish with a strawberry, a lime slice and/or fresh mint
Watermelon Lemonade
For 3 Servings
Ingredients:
3 cups cubed seedless watermelon, chilled
2 cups cold water
3/4 cup fresh strained lemon juice, chilled
2/3 cup granulated sugar
Ice and fresh mint for serving
Instructions
Add watermelon to a blender and pulse until well pureed, there should be about 2 cups.
Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.
In a large pitcher whisk together water, lemon juice and sugar until sugar has dissolved. Stir in pureed watermelon. Stir in ice and mint or add ice and mint directly to individual cups and pour lemonade over.
Non Alcoholic Blackberry Mojito
For 1-2 servings
Ingredients
5-6 blackberries
1 tbsp. lime juice
4-5 leaves fresh mint
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 cup chilled plain sparkling water or soda
1 teaspoon honey or to taste
Ice cubes for serving
Instructions
In small bowl muddle blackberries and mint leaves.
Transfer the muddled blackberries into a serving glass
Add a few ice cubes, lime juice, orange juice and sparkling water or soda.
Gentle mix and add honey to sweeten.
Mason Jar Citrus Cooler
For 1-2 servings
Ingredients
3/4 c. fresh orange juice
1/4 c. lime juice
1/4 c. lemon juice
3/4 tsp. sugar
Lemon, orange and lime slices, for serving
Lime slices, for serving
3 c. club soda
Instructions
In a measuring cup or pitcher, stir together fresh orange juice, lime juice, and lemon juice.
Spoon sugar into each of 4 mason jars and top with juice mixture.
Add lemon, orange and lime slices. When ready to serve, fill each Mason jar with ice, cover, and shake to dissolve sugar, then top with club soda.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.