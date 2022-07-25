Signature dining destination NoMI can be found at the Park Hyatt Chicago and its menu is more than just meets the eye. Today we’re getting a look at the first secret menu item which will be sold exclusively as a word-of-mouth item for only a limited time. Pastry Chef Solange Austin joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

800 N Michigan Ave, Seventh Foor, Chicago, IL

Facebook @nomichicago

Instagram @nomichicago

nomichicago.com

Guava Goat Cheese Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Heavy Cream 1 quart (4 cups)

Egg Yolks 12 each

Sugar 1 cup

Goat Cheese 1 cup / 2 4oz logs

Guava Jam or Paste 1/2 cup

Croissants 8 each

Method of Preparation:

• Pour the heavy cream into a pot.

• Measure your egg yolks into a mixing bowl and set aside.

• Bring heavy cream to a boil.

• Once cream is right about to boil, add the sugar to the egg yolks and whisk to combine.

• Temper the boiling cream into the egg yolk / sugar mixture whisking constantly.

• Pour mixture into the pot and over medium heat, cook while stirring constantly with a rubber spatula.

• Cook until it is slightly thickened and has become an “anglaise” . You’ll know it has reached this point once you are able to run your finger across the back of your spatula and the line stays/ it doesn’t run through.

• Using a hand blender, (or pour the anglaise into a regular blender) add the goat cheese to the anglaise and blend until combined.

• Chill anglaise for at least 8hrs or overnight.

• Churn in an ice cream machine.

• Once the Ice Cream has churned, you can swirl in the guava jam or paste.

• Freeze.

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

• Slice your croissants and place onto a parchment lined sheet pan, cut side up.

• Bake until toasted to your liking. About 8 minutes.

• Cool to room temp.

• Scoop the Goat Cheese Ice Cream onto the bottom half of the Croissant.

• Sandwich it with the Top half and ENJOY!

NOTES:

You can absolutely use store bought croissants or from your favorite bakery.

If you don’t have an ice cream machine, use your favorite “cheesecake” flavored ice cream from the store and you can leave it out to soften, then swirl in the Guava Jam or Paste and get it back in the freezer.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.