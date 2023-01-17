You’ll find tasty eats and specialty cocktails at Nine Bar. On January 24th they’ll also be hosting a celebration of the Lunar New Year. Owners Lily Wang and Joe Briglio join us with a preview of all the festivities.
January 24th from 7 pm – 1 am
216 W Cermak Rd
Instagram @ninebarchicago
SHANGHAINESE RICE CAKES
Description: a savory martini with pickled
mustard greens and notes of shiitake
mushroom and white peppercorn inspired
by Shanghainese stir-fried rice cakes, a
popular dish eaten on Lunar New Year
Recipe:
1 oz Ketel One
1 oz Tanqueray
0.5 oz Dry Vermouth
0.75 oz Shiitake Dashi
0.25 oz Pickled Mustard Greens Brine
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice
and stir (or shake in a shaker tin, if
preferred). Strain into a chilled coupe glass
and garnish with a lemon swath.
Glass: chilled coupe
Ice: none
Garnish: lemon swath
HONG KONG FRENCH TOAST
Description: a rich flip cocktail inspired by a
tasty street snack in Hong Kong with notes
of buttery brioche, condensed milk, maple
syrup, and warm baking spices.
Recipe:
1.5 oz Butter Washed Mt. Gay Eclipse
0.25 oz Averna
1 oz Hong Kong French Toast Syrup
0.25 oz Demerara
Whole Egg
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaking tin and dry
shake (without ice). Add ice and shake. Strain
into a chilled footed rocks glass. Garnish with
freshly grated cinnamon.
Glass: chilled footed rocks
Ice: none
Garnish: grated cinnamon
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.