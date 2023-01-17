You’ll find tasty eats and specialty cocktails at Nine Bar. On January 24th they’ll also be hosting a celebration of the Lunar New Year. Owners Lily Wang and Joe Briglio join us with a preview of all the festivities.

January 24th from 7 pm – 1 am

216 W Cermak Rd

Instagram @ninebarchicago

ninebarchicago.com

SHANGHAINESE RICE CAKES

Description: a savory martini with pickled

mustard greens and notes of shiitake

mushroom and white peppercorn inspired

by Shanghainese stir-fried rice cakes, a

popular dish eaten on Lunar New Year

Recipe:

1 oz Ketel One

1 oz Tanqueray

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

0.75 oz Shiitake Dashi

0.25 oz Pickled Mustard Greens Brine

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice

and stir (or shake in a shaker tin, if

preferred). Strain into a chilled coupe glass

and garnish with a lemon swath.

Glass: chilled coupe

Ice: none

Garnish: lemon swath

HONG KONG FRENCH TOAST

Description: a rich flip cocktail inspired by a

tasty street snack in Hong Kong with notes

of buttery brioche, condensed milk, maple

syrup, and warm baking spices.

Recipe:

1.5 oz Butter Washed Mt. Gay Eclipse

0.25 oz Averna

1 oz Hong Kong French Toast Syrup

0.25 oz Demerara

Whole Egg

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaking tin and dry

shake (without ice). Add ice and shake. Strain

into a chilled footed rocks glass. Garnish with

freshly grated cinnamon.

Glass: chilled footed rocks

Ice: none

Garnish: grated cinnamon

