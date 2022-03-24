After experiencing how difficult it was to find ethnic groceries to make his favorite meals at home, Boyede Sobitan created OjaExpress. A Chicago-based online marketplace and delivery service that sources cultural ingredients. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to highlight Nigerian you need in your pantry are Boyede and owner of L’Afrique Market Ibrahim Agoro.

Facebook OjaExpress Cultural Grocery Delivery

Instagram @OjaExpress

Twitter @OjaExpress

ojaexpress.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.