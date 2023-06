Rest, rise, move, nourish, heal. It’s the latest work from Red Clay Dance Company which audiences will get to experience later this week. Here to tell us all about it is Artistic Director and CEO Vershawn Sanders Ward.

(773) 624-8411

RedClayDance.com

Instagram @RedClayDance

Facebook Red Clay Dance Company

Art on the Farm in Grant Park

119 E Congress Parkway

June 8 – 10 at 6:30 PM

