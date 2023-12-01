There’s a new hot spot in West Town. It’s a bar, restaurant and market with a menu that takes inspiration from Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. Here with more on Nettare and to prepare a Crispy Skin Walleye with Brodo and Hearty Greens – in our Studio 41 Kitchen – Executive Chef John Dahlstrom.

1953 W Chicago Ave

barnettare.com

INSTAGRAM @nettarechi

Crispy Skin Walleye with Brodo and Hearty Greens.

For the Fish.

Do some research and buy nice walleye from a local fishmonger.

1 Filet of Walleye split in half lengthwise

Method

Place fish in a brine consisting of 1QT of water and 3 ½ Tablespoons of water for 20 minutes.

For the Greens.

4C Thinly sliced hearty greens, collards, kale, mustards, etc.

2tbsp butter

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp minced onion

1 tbsp minced chilis

1 ½ cups brodo

Method.

Heat butter in a pan until it nicely browns. Add garlic, onions, and chilis with a pinch of salt and cook for 1 minute. Next, add greens and another pinch of salt and continue to cook for another minute, deglaze with brodo and braise greens until tender. Adjust seasoning with salt and lemon to taste.

For the Brodo.

2QT Fish, or chicken stock.

1C parmesan rinds.

½ lemon

4 cloves garlic crushed

1 shallot rough chopped

2 fresh bay leaves

4 stalks fresh thyme

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp fennel seeds

Method.

In a pot bring stock to a boil, reduce to a simmer, add rinds, and simmer for 45 minutes. Remove from heat and add the rest of the ingredients. Allow to steep for at least an hour but preferably overnight. Strain and set aside.

For the Dish.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium high heat. Add cooking oil of your choice and heat until it just begins to smoke. Season fish lightly on both sides with salt. Place fish skin side down and press into the pan for 5 seconds to ensure proper contact, feel free to use a weight or something else if it’s too hot for your fingers. Continue to cook fish skin side down for the majority of the cooking time, you’ll probably have to lower the heat in the pan so the fish doesn’t burn.

In a separate pot perform method for greens above.

To Plate.

In a bowl or plate with high sides neatly arrange greens in a pile, spoon brodo around the outside until the broth comes partially up the sides of the greens. Place fish skin side up on top of the greens and garnish everything with fresh sliced chives and a few grinds of fresh black pepper.

