The Chi Wellness Portal is about to launch an app that will truly be revolutionary. The app, Chi Wellness Circle, is designed to empower and support Black gay, bisexual and same-gender loving men and here with all the details – Executive Director of the Chicago Black Gay Men’s Caucus – Dr Keith Green.

chiwellnesscircle.com

