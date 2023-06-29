BLVD Steakhouse now has weekday beverage specials and we’re getting a look at two cocktails offered on Whiskey Wednesdays. Here to get us started is Beverage Director Ted Rink.

817 W Lake St

(312) 526-3116

blvdchicago.com

Instagram @blvdchicago

Facebook @blvdchicago

Twitter @blvdchicago

BLVDier Recipe:

Ingredients:

• 2 oz Old Forester 100 proof

• .75 oz Peychaud’s Aperitivo

• .5 oz Cocchi Vermouth (di Torino)

• .25 oz St. George Nola Coffee

Instructions:

• Combine all ingredients in a cocktail mixing glass, pint glass or even a shaker tin.

• Add 2/3 ice to the vessel of choice.

• Use a long bar spoon to stir for roughly 25-30 seconds.

• Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Large ice cube is ideal! Garnish with an orange swath.

BLVD Old Fashioned:

Ingredients:

• 2 oz Woodford Reserve

• scant .25 oz Cynar

• scant .25 oz Molasses Demerara

• 2 dashes bitters (We use a mix of half Angostura and half Regan’s)

Molasses Demerara Recipe:

Ingredients:

• 1/4 tsp Plantation Unsulphured Molasses (can find at most Whole Foods)

• 2 cups Sugar in the Raw

• 1 cup Water

Instructions:

Slowly add sugar and water and cook in a sauce pot on low until fully dissolved. Should be transparent. Add in molasses and ideally use the same measuring spoon to get every bit of it into the demerara. Allow to cool before using in the cocktail. You can store this in your refrigerator for 5-6 weeks!

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, pint glass or even a shaker tin. Use a long bar spoon to stir for roughly 25-30 seconds. Add 2/3 ice to the vessel of choice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Large ice cube is ideal! Garnish with an orange swath.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.