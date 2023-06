Pride-inspired, neon bold, cutting edge. This is what’s trending and we’ve got some beauty products that show this off too. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams joined us with five beauty must-haves to get you started.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.