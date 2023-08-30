For upscale dining, The Evie, located on the Magnificent Mile, is the new restaurant in town.

Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with more The Evie and to prepare “Chili Honey-Glazed Salmon” – Executive Chef Phil Rubino.

Chili Honey Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

1 – 8oz salmon filet

Cooking oil

Kosher salt

Cayenne pepper

4-6 tablespoons Evie Honey/Chili Glaze (recipe below)

4-5 pieces baby bok choy

1 tablespoon grated ginger

Small bunch mint leaves

Small bunch cilantro leaves

Small bunch basil leaves

1 – Scallion (Sliced thin)

1 – Jalapeno (Sliced thin)

Olive Oil

Directions:

Preheat heavy bottom skillet and a small sauté pan over medium heat. Season salmon with kosher salt and cayenne pepper. Pour 2-3 tablespoons cooking oil into skillet and place salmon in pan. While the salmon is browning, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the small sauté pan Add the ginger, then add the bok choy, about 2-4 tablespoons of water and salt to the pan. Cover and cooking until soft and tender. Sear salmon until golden brown then flip over. Once the other side is golden brown add the glaze to the pan. Baste the salmon with the glaze until the glaze is sticky. Once the bok choy is ready, place in the middle of the plate and the salmon on top. Pour the extra sauce around the fish and Bok choy. In a small bowl mix the herbs, scallion and jalapeno. Season with salt and olive oil. place on top of the fish and serve.

Evie Honey Chili Glaze

Ingredients:

Approximately 1 cup of honey

1.5 tsp chili flakes

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp soy sauce

¼ tsp fish sauce

2 tbsp and 2 tsp of finely chopped garlic

1 tsp lime juice

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients and allow to sit overnight in the refrigerator. Allow to come to room temperature before using.

Facebook: TheEvieChicago

Instagram: @eviechicago

eviechicago.com

