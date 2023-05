Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in the country. And to help Illinois residents figure out their risk, the American Lung Association has launched a new screening program. Here to tell us more about this from the American Lung Association is Jayne Killelea.

LUNG HelpLine Nurse Navigator 844-ALA-LUNG

LUNG.ORG

INSTAGRAM LungChicago

TWITTER LungChicago

FACEBOOK American Lung Association in Greater Chicago

