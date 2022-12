Funkytown Brewery is the newest, freshest and funkiest Black-owned brewery in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. Joining us now with a look at what’s on tap are co-founders Rich Bloomfield and Zack Day.

2140 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Facebook Funkytown Brewery

Instagram @funkytown_brewery

Twitter @Funkytown_brew

funkytownbeer.com

