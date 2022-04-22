With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to start enjoying Chicago’s many al fresco dining options including the world’s largest rooftop deck as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Joining us now is Clay Livingston, Beverage Director of Offshore at Navy Pier with a look at their new cocktail menus.

Located at the East End of Navy Pier

Facebook @DrinkOffshore

Instagram @offshorerooftop

drinkoffshore.com

Never A Dill Moment:

Hendricks’s Gin, Champagne Vinegar, Pickle Spice Syrup, Dill Garnish

Bad & Boujee:

D’Usse VSOP Cognac, Gifford Passionfruit, Twisted Alchemy Prickly Pear, Lemon, Black Orchid Garnish

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.