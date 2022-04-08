Mother’s Ruin opened it’s Chicago location last month in the Avondale neighborhood. Chef & Partner Nick Pfannerstill stopped by to give us a look at what is on the menu.

Mother’s Ruin

2943 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Instagram – @mothersruinchicago

Mother’s Ruin Falafel Burger

Yields 4 Tasty Plant-Based Burgers

Falafel Mix

1/2 pound dried chickpeas, soaked in 2 quarts of water overnight

1 cup red onion, chopped

1 cup parsley, rinsed and picked

1 cup cilantro, rinsed and picked

2 each jalapeños, deseeded and chopped

3 each garlic cloves, smashed into a paste

4 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbs salt

4 tsp berbere spice (substitute your favorite African spice blend)

Instructions:

Drain chickpeas in a colander for 15 minutes

Transfer the chickpeas to a large bowl and mix with the remaining

Puree in a food processor until fine and mixture comes together

Rest for 30 minutes then shape into 6 oz burger shaped patties

Harissa Paste

1 each 10 oz can piquillo peppers, drained

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbs tomato paste

8 each garlic cloves

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp cayenne

2 tsp ground caraway

2 tsp salt

Instructions:

Combine everything in a blender and puree until smooth

Reserve remaining refrigerated for up to 2 weeks

Harissa-y Sauce

1 cup vegan mayonnaise

2 tbs harissa paste

Instructions:

Whisk until combined

To Serve:

4 Burger Buns (We like Turano Homestyle Buns)

Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

Pickle Chips

Assembly:

Heat fryer to 350 degrees

Fry falafel patties for 3 minutes

Drain on paper towels before serving

While falafel is frying spread 2-3 tsp harissa-y sauce on each cut of the burger buns

Heat a large skillet to medium-low and toast the buns until golden brown

Once toasted, spread about 2 tsp harissa-y sauce on each bun

Top with pickle chips, a crispy falafel patty, and shredded lettuce

Find some friends and smash

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.