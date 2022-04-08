Mother’s Ruin opened it’s Chicago location last month in the Avondale neighborhood. Chef & Partner Nick Pfannerstill stopped by to give us a look at what is on the menu.

Mother’s Ruin
2943 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Instagram – @mothersruinchicago

Mother’s Ruin Falafel Burger

Yields 4 Tasty Plant-Based Burgers

Falafel Mix

1/2 pound        dried chickpeas, soaked in 2 quarts of water overnight
1 cup                red onion, chopped
1 cup                parsley, rinsed and picked
1 cup                cilantro, rinsed and picked
2 each              jalapeños, deseeded and chopped
3 each              garlic cloves, smashed into a paste
4 tsp                 sesame seeds
1 tbs                 salt
4 tsp                 berbere spice (substitute your favorite African spice blend)

Instructions:

  • Drain chickpeas in a colander for 15 minutes
  • Transfer the chickpeas to a large bowl and mix with the remaining
  • Puree in a food processor until fine and mixture comes together
  • Rest for 30 minutes then shape into 6 oz burger shaped patties

Harissa Paste

1 each              10 oz can piquillo peppers, drained
1/4 cup             olive oil
2 tbs                 tomato paste
8 each              garlic cloves
2 tsp                 ground cumin
2 tsp                 paprika
2 tsp                 cayenne
2 tsp                 ground caraway
2 tsp                 salt

Instructions:

  • Combine everything in a blender and puree until smooth
  • Reserve remaining refrigerated for up to 2 weeks

Harissa-y Sauce

1 cup                vegan mayonnaise
2 tbs                 harissa paste

Instructions:

  • Whisk until combined

To Serve:

4 Burger Buns (We like Turano Homestyle Buns)
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
Pickle Chips

Assembly:

  • Heat fryer to 350 degrees
  • Fry falafel patties for 3 minutes
  • Drain on paper towels before serving
  • While falafel is frying spread 2-3 tsp harissa-y sauce on each cut of the burger buns
  • Heat a large skillet to medium-low and toast the buns until golden brown
  • Once toasted, spread about 2 tsp harissa-y sauce on each bun
  • Top with pickle chips, a crispy falafel patty, and shredded lettuce
  • Find some friends and smash

