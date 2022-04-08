Mother’s Ruin opened it’s Chicago location last month in the Avondale neighborhood. Chef & Partner Nick Pfannerstill stopped by to give us a look at what is on the menu.
Mother’s Ruin
2943 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Instagram – @mothersruinchicago
Mother’s Ruin Falafel Burger
Yields 4 Tasty Plant-Based Burgers
Falafel Mix
1/2 pound dried chickpeas, soaked in 2 quarts of water overnight
1 cup red onion, chopped
1 cup parsley, rinsed and picked
1 cup cilantro, rinsed and picked
2 each jalapeños, deseeded and chopped
3 each garlic cloves, smashed into a paste
4 tsp sesame seeds
1 tbs salt
4 tsp berbere spice (substitute your favorite African spice blend)
Instructions:
- Drain chickpeas in a colander for 15 minutes
- Transfer the chickpeas to a large bowl and mix with the remaining
- Puree in a food processor until fine and mixture comes together
- Rest for 30 minutes then shape into 6 oz burger shaped patties
Harissa Paste
1 each 10 oz can piquillo peppers, drained
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tbs tomato paste
8 each garlic cloves
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp paprika
2 tsp cayenne
2 tsp ground caraway
2 tsp salt
Instructions:
- Combine everything in a blender and puree until smooth
- Reserve remaining refrigerated for up to 2 weeks
Harissa-y Sauce
1 cup vegan mayonnaise
2 tbs harissa paste
Instructions:
- Whisk until combined
To Serve:
4 Burger Buns (We like Turano Homestyle Buns)
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce
Pickle Chips
Assembly:
- Heat fryer to 350 degrees
- Fry falafel patties for 3 minutes
- Drain on paper towels before serving
- While falafel is frying spread 2-3 tsp harissa-y sauce on each cut of the burger buns
- Heat a large skillet to medium-low and toast the buns until golden brown
- Once toasted, spread about 2 tsp harissa-y sauce on each bun
- Top with pickle chips, a crispy falafel patty, and shredded lettuce
- Find some friends and smash
