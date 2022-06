Avocado Theory is the first avocado-based restaurant in the Chicago area serving up newer, unique and healthier ways to enjoy it. Founder Krunal Patel joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

17302 Oak Park Avenue – Tinley Park

Facebook @AvocadoTheory

Instagram @avocadotheory

avotheory.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.