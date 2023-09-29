‘Never Trust The Living’ – an otherworldly Halloween-themed experience will pop up at the Dandy Crown beginning October 2nd. Joining us now with the details and a preview of its cocktails is beverage director Sarah Syman.

694 N. Milwaukee Ave

‘Never Trust The Living’ Pop-Up

October 2nd – 31st

Facebook @TheDandyCrown

Instagram @TheDandyCrown

Twitter @TheDandyCrown

thedandycrown.com

Ghost with the Most

Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila

0.5oz Melon Liqueur

0.5oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Honey Syrup

0.25oz Malort

Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Blood and Sandworms

Ingredients:

1.5oz Blended Scotch

0.5oz Italian Vermouth

0.5oz Cherry Liqueur

1 dash Aromatic Bitters

Blood Orange Soda

Combine all ingredients, except the soda, in a mixing glass with ice. Stir thoroughly, and strain into a glass with fresh ice and top with Blood Orange Soda. Garnish with a gummy worm.

