‘Never Trust The Living’ – an otherworldly Halloween-themed experience will pop up at the Dandy Crown beginning October 2nd. Joining us now with the details and a preview of its cocktails is beverage director Sarah Syman.
694 N. Milwaukee Ave
‘Never Trust The Living’ Pop-Up
October 2nd – 31st
Ghost with the Most
Ingredients:
1.5oz Tequila
0.5oz Melon Liqueur
0.5oz Lime Juice
0.5oz Honey Syrup
0.25oz Malort
Combine the ingredients in a cocktail shaker full of ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel.
Blood and Sandworms
Ingredients:
1.5oz Blended Scotch
0.5oz Italian Vermouth
0.5oz Cherry Liqueur
1 dash Aromatic Bitters
Blood Orange Soda
Combine all ingredients, except the soda, in a mixing glass with ice. Stir thoroughly, and strain into a glass with fresh ice and top with Blood Orange Soda. Garnish with a gummy worm.
