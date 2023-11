The winter season can do a number on natural hair sometimes turning it dry and brittle but today we are talking easy natural hairstyles that can help protect your hair. The CEO of relax she’s natural hair salon Deanna Browley joins us now with more.

847 W. Monroe St

Facebook @Relax She’s Natural Salon

Instagram @relaxshesnatural_llc

relaxshesnatural.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.