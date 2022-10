October is not just spooky season it’s also National Pizza Month. Sal Lo Cascio from Coda Di Volpe is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share how you can create a delicious pizza using ingredients from the low-line market.

3335 N. Southport Avenue

cdvolpe.com

Low-Line Market at Southport Brown Line

lakeviewroscoevillage.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.