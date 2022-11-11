Today is Veteran’s Day and tomorrow is National Happy Hour Day but how do the two intersect? Wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen is here to break it all down.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Ji Suk Yi, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ji Suk Yi, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
Today is Veteran’s Day and tomorrow is National Happy Hour Day but how do the two intersect? Wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen is here to break it all down.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now