February is National Eating Disorders Awareness Month. With that in mind, Eating Recovery Center here in Chicago is offering tips on how to spot signs that a friend or family member may have an eating disorder, and how to best support them. Dr. Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher joins us now with more.

