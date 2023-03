Semicolon Bookstore is committed to nurturing the connection between literature, art, and the pursuit of knowledge. And now they’ve expanded with a popup bookstore at Kimpton Gray Hotel. Joining us with more and a few recommendations for Women’s History Month is Danielle Mullen and Nahin Cano.

122 W. Monroe Street

Facebook @semicolonchi

Instagram @semicolonchi

semicolonchi.com

grayhotelchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.