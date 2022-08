The Naperville Artisan Market is making its debut this weekend showing off local food, home goods, fashion and art. Deena Schroeder-Sears, owner of Idle Hands Pottery joins us now with a preview.

August 6th & 7th: 10 am – 5 pm

CityGate Centre: 2139 CityGate Lane – Naperville

Facebook @napervilleartisanmarket

napervilleartisanmarket.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.