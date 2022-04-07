In celebration of Passover, Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is offering a special multi-course menu of traditional dishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with the details is Chef Partner Justin Diglia.

Joe’s Seafood’s Potato Latkes

Russet Potatoes, washed 5 lbs Vegetable or Canola Oil 4 Tbsp Salt/Pepper 4 Tbsp Egg Yolk 6 Each Onions, 1/4″ diced 1 Cup Chives, minced 2 Tbsp Corn Starch 1 Cup

Yields: 22-24 potato latkes

1) Toss the potatoes with 2 Tbsp oil and 2 Tbsp salt & pepper, transfer to a parchment lined half sheet pan.

2) Bake in a 300° convection oven for 30 minutes. Cool.

3) Sweat the onion with 1 Tbsp vegetable oil and 1 Tbsp salt & pepper until translucent, about 4 minutes, allow to cool completely.

4) Using either a paring knife or vegetable peeler, peel the skin off of the potatoes. Grate with the largest hole of a box grater into a large mixing bowl.

5) Add the onions, chives, egg yolks and cornstarch, gently fold this together.

6)) Scoop mixture into tightly packed balls (approximately 1/3 cup mix per pancake). Place onto a parchment lined sheet pan.

7) Place pancake ball into an 80mm ring mold or circular cookie cutter. Smash down until ¼” thick.

8) Add 2 tablespoons of butter & 1 tablespoon of oil to a sauté pan. Once hot, cook 2-3 cakes at a time. Do not overcrowd the pan. Once golden, flip and finish cooking. Approximately 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and season lightly with salt & pepper. Serve with applesauce.

