Fat Tommy’s has been around for more than twenty years and the Mount Greenwood restaurant features unique burgers, hand cut fries and a variety from hot dogs. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to make us a proper Chicago style dog – Fat Tommy’s Owner Dan Coogan and Kitchen Manager Dan Smith.

3031 W 111th Street

(773) 233-3287

fattommyschicago.com

Facebook fattommyschicagofans

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.