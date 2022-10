Rachel Hollis is one of the most popular and successful motivational speakers in the world empowering people to be their most authentic selves. She joins us now with details on her visit to Joliet.

Thursday, October 6th at 7 pm

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet

Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Instagram @msrachelhollis

Twitter @msrachelhollis

rachtalklivetour.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.