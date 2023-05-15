In honor of Spritz Week, we are learning how to make a select spritz and learning why it’s a great cocktail to make this time of year. Joining us now with all the details is Mixologist Charlie Ward from Mother’s Ruin.

2943 N. Milwaukee Ave

Facebook @mothersruinchicago

Instagram @mothersruinchicago

mothersruinchi.com

selectaperitivo.com

Select Spritz

● Ingredients: 3 oz Chilled Prosecco, 2 oz Select Aperitivo, 1 oz Soda Water

● Method: Starting with the prosecco, pour over ice and stir gently. Garnish with a large

Castelvetrano Olive or other green olive

Americano

● Ingredients: 1.5 oz Select Aperitivo, 1.5 oz Sweet Vermouth, 4 oz Soda Water

● Garnish: Orange slice and green olive

● Glassware: Glass

● Method: Combine Select and vermouth over ice in a glass, fill with soda, and stir

gently. Garnish with an orange slice and green olive.

