It’s not too late to make brunch plans to celebrate mom this weekend. Sociale Chicago is offering a delicious variety of dishes including blueberry pistachio pancakes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of their Mother’s Day brunch is chef and co-owner Martin Murch.

800 S. Clark St

Facebook @SocialeChicago

Instagram @SocialeChi

Twitter @SocialeChi

goodeatsgroup.com/sociale-chicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.