When a group of moms from Edgebrook and Sauganash heard their local farmer’s market would close for the summer, they knew they had to take action. They’ve volunteered their time to work to keep the farmer’s market open and hope to bring even more business to their neighborhood. Here with more on this, Connie Obrochta and Lisa Hinrichs.

(708) 669-7170

newbookjoy.com

everydayedgebrook.com/farmersmarket

Instagram @newbookjoy @everydayedgebrook

Facebook @newbookjoy @everydayedgebrook

Twitter @newbookjoy

