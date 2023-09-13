From a tortilla folding hack to whipped ice coffee, there are so many trending recipes you’ve likely come across on social media. Johanna Mirpuri from Momma Cuisine joined Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 Kitchen to break down a few for us.
RECIPES:
Chili Oil Eggs
- 4 tablespoons chili garlic oil of choice
- 2 eggs
- Fry in oil
Whipped (Dalgona) Coffee
- 2 tablespoons instant coffee
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar,
- 2 tablespoons boiling water
- Over iced milk
Tortilla Fold Hack
- Flour tortillas, your choice of flavors
- Choose 4 of your favorite toppings like cheese, spinach, eggs, ham
