From a tortilla folding hack to whipped ice coffee, there are so many trending recipes you’ve likely come across on social media. Johanna Mirpuri from Momma Cuisine joined Daytime Chicago’s Studio 41 Kitchen to break down a few for us.

Facebook Momma Cuisine

Instagram @mommacuisine

Twitter @mommacuisine

mommacuisine.com

RECIPES:

Chili Oil Eggs

4 tablespoons chili garlic oil of choice

2 eggs

Fry in oil

Whipped (Dalgona) Coffee

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons granulated sugar,

2 tablespoons boiling water

Over iced milk

Tortilla Fold Hack

Flour tortillas, your choice of flavors

Choose 4 of your favorite toppings like cheese, spinach, eggs, ham

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.