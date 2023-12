Sponsored by Capital M Media

When it comes to the holiday season, there are many decisions to be made – from the best gifts to the perfect holiday menu. Sometimes you need to get some advice from a mom, parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi shared mom-approved picks for this holiday season.

CarlyOnTV.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.