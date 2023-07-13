We’re making drinks today, without the alcohol. We’ve got some recipes for mocktails both refreshing and perfect for summer. Here to walk us through these summertime beverages, Beverage Development Specialist for Break Through Beverage Illinois, Adam Halyckj.

Non-Alcoholic Spritz

Glass: Wine

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in your serving glass and fill with fresh ice.

Garnish: Orange Wheel & Mint Sprig

1.5 oz Lyre’s Italian Spritz

.5 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Lyre’s Classico (Sparkling Wine)

Non-Alcoholic Island Cooler

Glass: Rocks

Instructions: Combine all of your ingredients in your large shaker tin. Fill your small shaker tin with ice, combine your tins, seal, and shake for 6 seconds. Strain into your serving glass and fill with fresh ice.

Garnish: Grated Nutmeg & Pineapple Wedge

2 oz Seedlip Grove

.75 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz Unsweetened Coconut Milk

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Lime Juice

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.